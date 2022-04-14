Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,759.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.87 or 0.07522443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00268059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00840542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00569774 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00357929 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

