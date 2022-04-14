ACoconut (AC) One Day Volume Hits $48,710.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $359,938.26 and $48,710.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 2% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00023442 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 134.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

