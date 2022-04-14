Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.29. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 11,005 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 521,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

