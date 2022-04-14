Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
