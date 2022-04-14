Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.59 on Thursday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.