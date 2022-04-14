Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Decreased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,727,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,108. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.