Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.