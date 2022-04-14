Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $10.26.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
