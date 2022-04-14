Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

FAX stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $69,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

