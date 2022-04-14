Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 18.71 and last traded at 18.71. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 17.17.

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

