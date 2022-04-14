ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 41 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.79.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

