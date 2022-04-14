AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,976 shares of company stock worth $14,954,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in AAR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIR opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

