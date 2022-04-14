A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.56

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.56 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 2472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $972.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.