991 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.15. 84,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.63 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.