$862.59 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $862.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.05 million and the lowest is $833.12 million. Copart posted sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. Copart has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

