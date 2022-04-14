814 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,618,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,241,824. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.85. The company has a market cap of $646.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

