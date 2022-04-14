$810.17 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to post $810.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.90 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $752.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $119,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,301,778. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. 628,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

