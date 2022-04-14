$80.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will report sales of $80.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $82.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $335.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $393.78 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $405.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,050. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.