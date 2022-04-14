$8.70 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to post $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $36.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.83. 52,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,754. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

