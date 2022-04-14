$605.11 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to post sales of $605.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.86 million and the lowest is $599.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $510.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 643,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.