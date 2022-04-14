$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report $6.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $6.80 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,720. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AudioEye by 217.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

