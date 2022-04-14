$6.06 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $6.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.35 and the lowest is $5.94. McKesson posted earnings per share of $5.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

MCK traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $323.25. 969,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.05. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.