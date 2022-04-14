5,966 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANF opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

