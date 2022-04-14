58,984 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $41,644,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,961,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,281,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,556. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

