$555.05 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $555.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.74 million to $566.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.70. 440,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 52-week low of $443.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

