5,432 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $771,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 145,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

