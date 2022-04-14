4,877 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,627. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

