$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will report $410.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.00 million and the highest is $432.10 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $379.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

UTHR traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.04. 14,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.16. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.