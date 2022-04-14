$40.83 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $40.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $39.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $167.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $169.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $189.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $532.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

