$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

EDIT stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,825. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,059,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,026,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.