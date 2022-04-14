$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) will report sales of $4.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

EDIT stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,825. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,059,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,026,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.