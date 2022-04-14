$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) to report $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $20.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.29. 3,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,812. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $174.68 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

