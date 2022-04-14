$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $144.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 81,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,799. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $752.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 436,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

