3,250 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

