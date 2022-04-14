28,800 Shares in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMAPU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

