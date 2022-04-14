25,308 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.