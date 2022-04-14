$24.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 billion and the lowest is $23.33 billion. FedEx posted sales of $22.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $93.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $206.52. 79,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.