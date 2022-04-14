$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 307,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

