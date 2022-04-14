$21.10 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. 11,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

