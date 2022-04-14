$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,219. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

