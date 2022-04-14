1,909 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 15,776,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,980,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.91 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

