1,862 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,033,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,931. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

