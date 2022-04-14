177 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. 1,195,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,258. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.99.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.