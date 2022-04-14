16,800 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

APTS stock remained flat at $$24.89 during trading on Thursday. 2,006,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

