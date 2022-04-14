1,418 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $94.03 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

