12,919 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,919 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.54. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

