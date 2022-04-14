12,105 Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Purchased by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 261,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,967. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
