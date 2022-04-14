1,150 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 589,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $137,235,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,077 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

