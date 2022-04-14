10,384 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

