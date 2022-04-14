10,119 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,806,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $7,932,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.