1,006 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.