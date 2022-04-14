$1.85 EPS Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.80. Dover posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.39. 886,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,671. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

